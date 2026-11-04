Thomas Markle risks Meghan Markle’s UK security: Ex- royal bodyguard

There seem to be even worse things in store for the Sussexes now that Meghan Markle’s father is closer than ever to being arrested on charges of child porn, and insights come directly from a former Met Police Bodyguard to the British Royal Family, named Simon Morgan.

According to Page Six the former protection officer explained, “the question would be, will someone target Meghan Markle because her father is being accused of being a pedophile?”

“Certainly, RAVEC would only look at it if its intelligence led, what is the chatter on social media, what is the dark web saying in relation to this particular allegation, has there been an increase in negative correspondence to the Sussexes and how is this being perceived amongst the public.”

As for the big question, ‘does this change the threat and risk picture to the Sussexes’ he admitted, “you cannot discount it, but are there credible threats rising from the publicity in relation to this allegation, are the Sussexes lives at risk of harm? That’s the way this will be approached.”

Before signing off he also admitted, “you have to establish the risk of it happening — what does the threat look like and does it require some form of action. That’s the way it would be approached.”