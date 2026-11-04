Rebecca Gayheart recalls her 'complicated' relationship with Eric Dane

Rebecca Gayheart is reflecting on her "complicated" relationship with Eric Dane.

The 55-year-old actress recently appeared on Today, where she revealed that her late husband was much different from the Grey’s Anatomy character he had played.

“I think the women in the world see him as this hunky ‘McSteamy’ or whatever, but Eric was a big nerd inside of that handsome body of his,” said Rebecca.

“You know, he was really nerdy and very smart and very different than what you would expect. And it was really painful, watching every day ALS take away another physical ability," she added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Eric breathed his last in February 2026 after a courageous battle against ALS.

Rebecca and Eric were married from 2004 to 2018.

Even after announcing her separation from the actor, Rebecca chose to take care of Eric after he got sick.

The Dead Like Me actress filed a request in March 2025 to withdraw her divorce petition.

“I mean, it was very simple to me,” Rebecca told Maria Shriver. “We were together for so long."

"We created two beautiful daughters," she added.

For those unversed, Rebecca welcomed two daughters, Billie, 16, and Georgia, 14, with Eric.