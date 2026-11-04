President Donald Trump reacts to US Midterm Election 2026 results

President Donald Trump reacts to Republican loss in Senate & Congress: US Midterm Election 2026

Minutes into the Democrats landslide win, in both the Senate and the Congress, the President of the United States of America just gave his raw reaction to the opposition’s win.

According to Fox News he said, “Well, I’m a little bit surprised. I thought they’d do better. We had tremendous rallies, we had about 30 of them. There were thousands and thousands of people outside, let alone inside – couldn’t get in, and they’d watch from big screens on the outside of the buildings, and they were excited.”

“There was great excitement, so I’m a little big surprised, I thought that I could transfer those people into candidates, but maybe in certain cases – you know don’t forget, we had a lot of candidates that did win also. But in certain cases they didn’t win”.

What is pertinent to mention is that this win is considered a landslide win between the two parties. Shortly after the win, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) Chair Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand even came forward with a statement.

It reads, “Today is a great day for America. The American people have spoken and made clear that they want to see an end to the high costs, endless chaos, and constant corruption from Republicans in Washington.”

“We worked tirelessly to elect a Democratic majority so the American people have a united team of leaders who will fight each and every day to tackle the issues that matter most to them, their pocketbooks, and their families. Senate Democrats have just delivered the greatest midterm performance in modern political history when just a year and a half ago, no one thought it was possible.”

He also said, “we worked tirelessly to overcome a major spending disadvantage, expanded the map by recruiting formidable candidates to bring states that Donald Trump won by double digits into the core battleground, and then won those races.

His concluding words were, “our candidates and campaigns showed voters they have the fighting attitude that voters are demanding of their leaders in this moment. Senate Democrats are in the majority, and we are ready to get to work.”