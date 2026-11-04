What Alix Earle really thinks of sister Ashtin's new romance with Landon Barker?

Alix Earle fully supports Ashtin Earle and Landon Barker's new romance.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 25-year-old TV personality revealed how she truly feels about her younger sister’s blossoming romance with the son of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler.

“I’m obsessed with them,” Alix told the outlet. “And she's just head over heels in love and they're just the cutest. And I think he's so, so sweet.”

The Earle Meets World star is pleased not only with the chemistry between Ashtin and Landon but also with their physical appearances.

“I think they're just pleasing to look at together," she mused. “I’m just like, ‘Wow, you guys make so much sense.’”

“‘You guys look like a variant of the same person.’ They just really bring out the best in each other," added Alix.

Landon has also proven himself to be an extremely decent person.

"We haven't encountered any problems so far," Alix remarked.

For those unaware, Ashtin and Landon first ignited dating rumors in July when the Earle sisters were featured in a video alongside the rapper.

She then spotted attending the premiere of his dad’s documentary, Louder than Fear, in August.