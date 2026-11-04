Hailey Bieber breaks silence on 'lonely journey' after welcoming son with Justin: 'I struggled'

Hailey Bieber is dishing on her feelings alone while dealing with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) after welcoming her son, Jack Blues, with husband, Justin Bieber.

​The Rhode founder caught up with Women's Wear Daily magazine and discussed her PMDD experience.

​Hailey, who gave birth to her son in August 2024, told the outlet, “After I had my son, I struggled with [PMDD] a bit, and there’s just not a lot of conversation or research around it."

​The doting mom noted that speaking openly about her experience has helped her feel less isolated.

​“Conversation, for me personally, makes me feel less alone,” she shared. “When we can identify with each other and have conversations relating to each other and talking about the things we’re dealing with and struggling with, I do think it makes it feel like less of a lonely journey.”

​For those unversed, "PMDD (premenstrual dysphoric disorder) is a condition that causes severe emotional and physical symptoms in some women before a period," as per the official website of the National Health Service.

​Moreover, Hailey admitted becoming a mother made her more interested in women's health and aware of the lack of information available.

​“Especially after having my own child. That was just a really intense and special journey that I had,” she explained.

​Hailey first spoke about her PMDD diagnosis during her May appearance SHE MD Podcast in May.

​“For me, it felt like the week before my period was not just ‘PMS,'” the mom of one admitted. “It felt extreme mentally. Like, ‘Why does it feel like my whole entire life is going to end?'”

​“It sucks,” she added at the time. “It is also dangerous, and it should be taken seriously.”