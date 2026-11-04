After a century of of Republican rule, Adam Hamilton wins first Democrat Senate seat in Kansas

Hamilton, a Methodist pastor, secured the first Democratic Senate victory in Kansas since 1932

By Bisma Saleem
Published November 04, 2026
After nearly 100 years of Republican rule, Kansas elects Democrat Adam Hamilton
After nearly 100 years of Republican rule, Kansas elects Democrat Adam Hamilton 

Democrat Adam Hamilton has won the US Senate race in Kansas, defeating Republican incumbent Roger Marshall in a historic upset that ends nearly a century of Democratic defeats in the state.

According to the Associated Press, Hamilton, a Methodist pastor, secured the first Democratic Senate victory in Kansas since 1932, marking a major breakthrough in the 2026 midterm elections.

Hamilton, who leads the Church of the Resurrection, presented himself as a moderate candidate in a state traditionally dominated by Republicans.

The race became unexpectedly competitive in the final weeks of the campaign, drawing national attention as Democrats sought to expand their chances of winning control of the Senate.

Marshall, who was seeking a second term, had entered the race representing a state that has consistently supported Republican Senate candidates for decades.

Hamilton's victory delivers a significant setback to Republicans and strengthens Democratic hopes of regaining control of Congress.

Bisma Saleem
Bisma Saleem is a Senior Sub Editor and Canada correspondent, specialising in sports coverage across the NFL, NBA, and major events like the Super Bowl. With over 8 years of experience, she combines sharp editorial skills with on-ground insight, delivering dynamic reporting alongside exclusive Canada-based stories that bring a distinct international perspective to her coverage.
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