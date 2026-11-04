After a century of of Republican rule, Adam Hamilton wins first Democrat Senate seat in Kansas
Hamilton, a Methodist pastor, secured the first Democratic Senate victory in Kansas since 1932
Democrat Adam Hamilton has won the US Senate race in Kansas, defeating Republican incumbent Roger Marshall in a historic upset that ends nearly a century of Democratic defeats in the state.
According to the Associated Press, Hamilton, a Methodist pastor, secured the first Democratic Senate victory in Kansas since 1932, marking a major breakthrough in the 2026 midterm elections.
Hamilton, who leads the Church of the Resurrection, presented himself as a moderate candidate in a state traditionally dominated by Republicans.
The race became unexpectedly competitive in the final weeks of the campaign, drawing national attention as Democrats sought to expand their chances of winning control of the Senate.
Marshall, who was seeking a second term, had entered the race representing a state that has consistently supported Republican Senate candidates for decades.
Hamilton's victory delivers a significant setback to Republicans and strengthens Democratic hopes of regaining control of Congress.
-
Keisha Lance Bottoms becomes first Black woman elected governor of US state
-
President Donald Trump reacts to US Midterm Election 2026 results
-
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer issues statement on US Midterm 2026 Elections win
-
Democrats win Congress in US Midterm Election 2026
-
James Talarico defeats Ken Paxton in historic Texas Senate election upset
-
Democrats retake House of Representatives: US Midterm Election 2026
-
Annie Andrews ends Democrats 28-year Senate losing streak with historic win in South Carolina
-
Hakeem Jeffries poised to become first Black House speaker after election victory
-
Roy Cooper makes history as Democrats win North Carolina Senate seat after 10 years
-
Chris Pappas wins historic Senate victory in New Hampshire midterm elections
-
Jon Ossoff defeats Mike Collins in major Georgia Senate victory for Democrats
-
Trump brushes off criticism over Washington makeover, promises more projects in 2027