‘Formal charges’: Thomas Markle child porn possession case inches closer to a close

After a weekend of looking through devices, including nine mobile phones, three SD cards, five hard drives, a camera and another non-digital object, Filipino police finally make a promise related to ‘formal charges’.

For those unversed with what led to this, the police were able to secure a warrant sometime on Thursday, to search four storage boxes found at Mr Markle’s flat in Cebu, Philippines.

After combing through them the entire weekend, a major update has finally been promised and everything was laid bare last night by Major General Wilson Asueta, of the Philippine National Police.

According to The Daily Mail he said, “we were able to find that there are files consisting of CSEAM [Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material].”

“This will be subjected further to analysis. These are videos of a male and female minors, others who are not minors doing sexual activities and of course, explicit materials.”

“We are conducting ongoing digital forensics analysis and our field investigators are also doing their best conducting investigations... to validate the information that was provided to us. The investigation is going in the right direction.”

As for ethnicities of the kids found on those tapes, he clarified that none appeared to be from the Philippines but almost all were ‘Asian [or] Caucasian'.

A separate source also spoke to The Sun and per their findings, the local police “are still poring over everything but serious images of child abuse have been found... so formal charges are very close.”