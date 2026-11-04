‘Make those mistakes Meghan!’: Duchess of Sussex gears up her own public execution

It appears not even a family-friendly show offers Meghan Markle a real shot because sources are now coming in with warnings that she may be ‘doomed’ before she’s even begun.

Now for those unversed, the growing concern at the moment is the potential for it becoming a ‘hate watch’ as was the case with her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

A well-placed insider even went as far as to address it at length and as part of their comments they pointed out how Meghan’s presence might not be a good idea “for a program built around children, family viewing and food,” because “the last thing anyone wants is for the contestants to become secondary to a debate about a celebrity presenter.”

In their eyes, Meghan is likely to be incredibly aware of this, and the fact that she “is walking into a divided audience.”

At the end of the day even though she “has the opportunity to win some viewers over,” but “there will undoubtedly be others watching closely in the hope that she makes a mistake,” according to RadarOnline.

Before concluding they admitted, “the question is whether viewers can separate their feelings about Meghan from the program itself. If they can't, the series risks becoming a talking point for all the wrong reasons.”