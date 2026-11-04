Why didn’t the MET take Rosyln Loveless seriously against Thomas Markle?

From Meghan Markle to the authorities, blame has circled everywhere except the MET – but that ended four days ago when they put themselves under “a voluntary conduct referral”

Now, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) “have decided an independent investigation is required into its failure to pass on allegations of serious offending, contained in a letter it received in 2019, to relevant overseas authorities at the time.”

Still, one question remains, and its at the heart of everything. That question comes directly from well placed sources who are well placed within the fold.

According to RadarOnline they’ve asked, “the central question is why information of this seriousness was not passed to the appropriate authorities overseas.”

“That is precisely the kind of issue that needs independent scrutiny. But police now also face being probed over this account Meghan was effectively and quietly silenced over speaking out about allegations against her father.”

As it stands, they also said, “people will understandably want to know whether the right procedures were followed, who was responsible for the decisions” and also want answers into why the information “was not shared at the time.”

As for Meghan, a pal revealed just yesterday that she “deeply regrets bringing this letter into the public conversation.”

According to celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter, “nobody would be discussing it if she hadn’t tried to use it to explain her family breakdown and attack the press. She has made herself part of the story, and she cannot put the genie back in the bottle.”