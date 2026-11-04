Chris Rock reveals surprising reason behind split from wife Malaak Compton-Rock

Chris Rock has finally revealed the reason behind his separation from wife Malaak Compton-Rock.

In a new interview with GQ magazine, the 61-year-old actor and comedian shared that his p*rn obsession led to the breakdown of his 18-year marriage to his wife.

“I was not a great husband,” admitted Chris. “I watched a lot of p*rn. I don’t watch porn anymore. I haven’t watched p*rn in five, six years.”

“It’s not anything I’m proud of, but it’s something I had to go through,” he added.

The Grown Ups star then revealed that he was ultimately "severely humbled" when he realized he wasn't as powerful as he had thought.

“It’s like you watch a Marvel movie, and the guy, he has to test his powers. You know what I mean? Every Marvel movie, man or woman, they have to test their powers," he said.

“They’re a**holes," Chris continued. "They get these powers and they’re a**holes, and they’re racing trains and they’re lifting up ocean liners and they try to go to the sun, then they crash down because they realise they’re not God. And then they start helping people."

"I tested my powers. I definitely realised I wasn’t God or anywhere near him, and I was severely humbled, as I should have been," added the Everybody Hates Chris star.

For those unaware, Chris ended his marriage to Malaak in December 2014.