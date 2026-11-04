'The Bachelor' alum Melissa Rycroft speaks out after shocking DUI arrest

Melissa Rycroft is breaking the silence following her second DUI arrest in a year.

The 43-year-old TV personality addressed the incident in an Instagram post on Tuesday, November 3, two days after being arrested in Texas on suspicion of driving under the influence.

“First, please know how deeply ashamed and embarrassed I am, especially knowing how much this has affected my friends and family,” Melissa penned. “I want to share something personal, and to be honest, I am very ashamed to share it, but I can’t hide it anymore.”

The Bachelor alum then revealed that she's been “struggling with my mental health for quite some time.”

“It has completely overwhelmed me,” Melissa continued. “I’ve tried to hide what I’ve been going through by putting on a smile, but behind the scenes, things have been much harder than anyone realized or that I have let on, even to my family.”

The former Dancing With the Stars winner admitted that she needs “help.”

“I’ve fought this for a long time on my own, and it’s time to admit that I can’t do it anymore. I’m getting professional care,” Melissa shared. “This is so hard to say and the same is still very much there, but I’m ready to feel like myself again, for me and for my family."

"They have stood by me through all of this, and they deserve honesty. They deserve me at my best. That’s what I’m working toward for all of us," she added.

Two months after pleading guilty to a charge of driving under the influence, Melissa was taken into custody on November 1 in connection with another alleged DWI case.