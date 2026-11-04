'The Bachelor' alum Melissa Rycroft speaks out after shocking DUI arrest
Melissa Rycroft was taken into custody in Texas on November 1st on charges of driving under the influence
Melissa Rycroft is breaking the silence following her second DUI arrest in a year.
The 43-year-old TV personality addressed the incident in an Instagram post on Tuesday, November 3, two days after being arrested in Texas on suspicion of driving under the influence.
“First, please know how deeply ashamed and embarrassed I am, especially knowing how much this has affected my friends and family,” Melissa penned. “I want to share something personal, and to be honest, I am very ashamed to share it, but I can’t hide it anymore.”
The Bachelor alum then revealed that she's been “struggling with my mental health for quite some time.”
“It has completely overwhelmed me,” Melissa continued. “I’ve tried to hide what I’ve been going through by putting on a smile, but behind the scenes, things have been much harder than anyone realized or that I have let on, even to my family.”
The former Dancing With the Stars winner admitted that she needs “help.”
“I’ve fought this for a long time on my own, and it’s time to admit that I can’t do it anymore. I’m getting professional care,” Melissa shared. “This is so hard to say and the same is still very much there, but I’m ready to feel like myself again, for me and for my family."
"They have stood by me through all of this, and they deserve honesty. They deserve me at my best. That’s what I’m working toward for all of us," she added.
Two months after pleading guilty to a charge of driving under the influence, Melissa was taken into custody on November 1 in connection with another alleged DWI case.
-
What Alix Earle really thinks of sister Ashtin's new romance with Landon Barker?
-
Hailey Bieber breaks silence on 'lonely journey' after welcoming son with Justin: 'I struggled'
-
Chris Rock reveals surprising reason behind split from wife Malaak Compton-Rock
-
Jenna Bush Hager makes surprising admission about her kids
-
Kylie Kelce reveals one thing her girls love from visitors
-
Richard Kline makes surprising claim about John Ritter’s death
-
Adam Driver talks about conscious parenting with two daughters
-
Kim Kardashian ‘is not embarrassed’ after failing bar exam