Princess Diana's stylist passed away at 75

John Frieda’s sudden death at the age of 75 has been announced.

Following the beauty entrepreneur’s death, an announcement was made through his official business handle on November 3, on Instagram alongside John’s black-and-white candid picture.

However, the caption of the post read, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our dear John passed away peacefully ….surrounded by his family.”

Noting, “John was more than a mentor to us; he was a true icon of the hair industry. He was the person who taught us everything, believed in us, and made us better.”

“His talent and passion touched so many, and his legacy will live on in every single one of us. We will continue to do him proud,” it continued.

“Our thoughts are with John’s family and everyone who loved him. Rest in peace, John. You will be forever in our hearts,” the announcement concluded.

Moreover, his stepdaughter, Asia Agnelli Lagrange, wrote on her Insta the same day, “Sadly, my J has passed away. Today we lost the best man to ever exist. I share this because I know he touched the lives of so many.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the celebrity hair stylist opened his first salon in London in 1976 at the age of 25.

Notably, some of his clients were big celebrities, including Scarlett Johansson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Watts, Madonna, Nicole Kidman, and Princess Diana.

The beloved Princess Diana died in an accident on August 31, 1997, at 36.