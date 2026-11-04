Jenna Bush Hager makes surprising admission about her kids

Jenna Bush Hager revealed which child is her biggest admirer.

For those unaware, Jenna shares three children: two daughters, Poppy Louise Hager,11, Margaret Laura Hager, 13, and a son, Henry Harold Hager, who is 7 years old, with husband Henry Hager.

In a recent episode of Today with Jenna and Sheinelle, the mother of three revealed that her kids assume that she has a favourite kid.

She went on to elaborate, “And I try to explain this because my kids are always like, ‘Hal’s your favorite. Hal’s your favorite.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’m Hal’s favorite.’ Like, I come home and Hal has little heart eyes.”

Noting, “The older ones, they do love me. I feel their love in different ways and they do need me.”

“He’s the baby and also he wants to do stuff with me,” the TV host continued, “Like, he wants me to lay in bed and read with him. If I was like, ‘Hey Mila, should we read in bed?’ she’d be like, ‘Smell you later.’ ”

Just a few months ago, Jenna wished her middle daughter, Poppy, on her birthday on Instagram with a sweet message.

“Happiest birthday (a day late!) to my darling Poppy. Just like the flower: vibrant and effervescent. And the funniest in any room. You are loved,” the message read.