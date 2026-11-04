Chris Pappas wins historic Senate victory in New Hampshire midterm elections

Pappas faced a closely contested race against Sununu, a former senator who lost his seat in 2008

Democrat Chris Pappas has won New Hampshire's US Senate race, defeating Republican John Sununu.

Pappas, 46, secured the seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, delivering an important victory for Democrats seeking to regain control of Congress.

The four-term congressman faced a closely contested race against Sununu, a former senator who lost his seat in 2008.

Pappas, a moderate Democrat who has occasionally broken with his party, focused his campaign on opposing President Donald Trump's policies.

He criticised the administration's handling of the Iran war and cuts to Medicaid, arguing that Sununu would ultimately support Trump's agenda despite presenting himself as an independent Republican.

Sununu, who received Trump's endorsement, attempted to distance himself from the president during the campaign.

He criticised the administration's military action in Iran and its approach towards Ukraine.

In a campaign advertisement, Sununu also claimed he had “never met” Trump.

The New Hampshire contest became increasingly competitive in the final weeks of the campaign, raising concerns among Democrats about potentially losing the seat.