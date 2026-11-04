Kylie Kelce reveals one thing her girls love from visitors

Kylie Kelce makes a candid confession about her girls’ favourite guest gesture.

In a recent episode of the Not Gonna Lie podcast, the host spoke with Caitlin Clark, sharing a secret to win her four daughters’ hearts instantly. Kylie said, “I know one way to my girls’ hearts, and really kids, I always tell people you don’t need to bring gifts when you come to our house.”

She went on to say, “If you come in, you sit down, you offer to read our girls a book, they will be like forever...”

While Clark added, “All right, I’ll come read them this book.”

“Like genuinely, we have obviously family [that] will come and they’ll bring this and they’ll bring that,” Kylie noted.

“But if when you come and you sit down, you read a book, I think it’s one of the best ways to connect with kids,” she added further.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kylie Kelce shares four daughters, Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, 7, Elliotte Ray Kelce, 5, Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, 3, and Finnley Anne Kelce, who is one and a half years old, with husband, Jason Kelce.

Moreover, they tied the knot on April 14, 2018, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, after meeting on Tinder and dating for almost three years.