Richard Kline makes surprising claim about John Ritter’s death

Richard Kline believed late John Ritter could have been saved

The Three’s Company actor died in 2003 after experiencing an aortic tear, which is the largest artery in the body.

Now, speaking with People Magazine at Three’s Company’s anniversary event, organized by The John Ritter Foundation and attended by several actors, including Jason Biggs as well as the late actor’s costar Richard Kline, expressed excitement over supporting the charitable foundation.

“I’m a fan, believe it or not, [of Biggs] and the other actors. But I’m mainly excited to support this foundation, which is so incredibly important,” Richard said.

For those unaware, the foundation was established by John Ritter’s wife, Amy Yasbeck, after his death to raise awareness of aortic disease.

“Had we had this kind of knowledge in 2003, my dear departed friend John would still be with us,” the grieving friend added.

Noting, “The work that Amy, his wife, has been doing and the foundation has been doing for the last 20-some-odd years is incredible. Little-known fact: It saved the life of John’s brother because he was then scanned and diagnosed for an aortic tear.”

“He went into the operating room. Saved his life. It’s an honor to be here and to be with my peers. Looking forward to it,” Richard added further.

However, late John’s wife went on to explain, “John died in 2003 of an undiagnosed, and then misdiagnosed in the emergency room, thoracic aortic dissection. We were educated after that by Dr. Dianna Milewicz, who’s here and is the star genetic researcher in aortopathies in the field.”

She continued, “The first thing she said to me was, ‘Everyone needs an echocardiogram, and then keep that up every year to make sure that your aorta doesn’t become aneurysmal,’ which is like that ballooning, right? Because that’s when a dissection can happen. Four years on from when John passed away, Tom’s showed an aneurysm in the ascending portion, which is right where John’s was. So he had lifesaving surgery. He had his aortic arch replaced.”

“Then it was like, ‘Okay, this is on. This is genetic.’ Their father was a singing cowboy named Tex Ritter, and he died suddenly of what was, in those days, deemed to be and assumed to be a heart attack. But now we know it was most likely an aortic dissection,” the actress shared further.