Jon Ossoff defeats Mike Collins in major Georgia Senate victory for Democrats

Jon Ossoff successfully defended his seat against Collins, who was backed by US President Donald Trump

Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff has won re-election in Georgia, defeating Republican challenger Mike Collins and securing a second term in the US Senate.

Ossoff successfully defended his seat against Collins, who was backed by US President Donald Trump, in one of the closely watched contests of the 2026 US midterm elections.

The victory gives Democrats an important boost as they seek to regain control of the Senate and strengthen their position in Congress.

Georgia has become a key political battleground in recent elections, with both parties competing to win over voters in the traditionally Republican-leaning state.

His re-election comes as Democrats work to gain seats across the country and challenge Republican control of Congress.

Collins, who had Trump's endorsement, had hoped to unseat Ossoff and deliver a victory for Republicans in Georgia.

However, Ossoff's win means Democrats will retain the state's Senate seat for another six-year term.

The result is particularly significant because Georgia was among the states Democrats needed to defend to improve their chances of securing a Senate majority.