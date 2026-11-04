How Prince Harry spent his first break after Princess Diana's death revealed

Prince Harry reportedly had a meaningful trip on his first break after Princess Diana's death.

As reported by People Magazine, then Prince Charles came up with a perfect solution for Harry, who came home from school for the first time after Diana's death, calling Geoffrey Kent, the travel supremo who took the Prince to Botswana.

Now, Geoffrey reflected on the October 1997 trip. He also told the outlet: "Not that you can take your mind off it, but maybe fill it with other things."

Adding, "He had some somber moments, but I think he was in awe of everything. I had every minute filled.”

Geoffrey further shared, "We did all the crazy things that I would have done — swoop low, see hippos in the water. Seatbelts on, all the doors off, you see everything rushing by. It was an amazing few days. We were only there for a short time, but I think it remained with him forever."

The outlet noted that the southern African country Botswana inspired Prince Harry so much, and 20 years later he took Meghan Markle, his now-wife, there for a trip.

It is pertinent to mention that Geoffrey Kent is also set to release his memoir, The Greatest Adventurer, on November 10, in which he tells the story of creating one of the best-known luxury travel companies in the world.