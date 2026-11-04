Prince William, Prince George arrive in Spain for Champions League match

Prince William and Prince George are on a special day out.

The Prince of Wales and his eldest son, George, stepped out in Spain to watch Aston Villa take on Barcelona in a Champions League matchup.

“FC Barcelona is honoured to welcome His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and His Royal Highness Prince George to the Spotify Camp Nou,” they captioned a photo. “Thank you for joining us for a special evening of Champions League football featuring your beloved Aston Villa.

Back in 2015, William revealed: “All my friends at school were either Man[chester] United fans or Chelsea fans, and I didn’t want to follow the run-of-the-mill team,"

William explained: “I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments.”

He continued, “Aston Villa’s always had a great history. I have got friends of mine who support Aston Villa and one of the first FA Cup games I went to was Bolton v Aston Villa back in 2000... It was fantastic; I sat with all the fans with my red beanie on, and I was sat with all the Brummie fans and had a great time. It was the atmosphere, the camaraderie, and I really felt that there was something I could connect with.”

“If we’re not doing very well, I start moving round the house quite quickly, and I put the children in different positions hoping that’s going to change our luck,” the royal heir once said, per The Sun.