Prince William, Prince George arrive in Spain for Champions League match

Prince William and Prince George spend time together during school break

By Eleen Bukhari
Published November 04, 2026
Prince William, Prince George arrive in Spain for Champions League match
Prince William, Prince George arrive in Spain for Champions League match

Prince William and Prince George are on a special day out.

The Prince of Wales and his eldest son, George, stepped out in Spain to watch Aston Villa take on Barcelona in a Champions League matchup.

“FC Barcelona is honoured to welcome His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and His Royal Highness Prince George to the Spotify Camp Nou,” they captioned a photo. “Thank you for joining us for a special evening of Champions League football featuring your beloved Aston Villa.

Back in 2015, William revealed: “All my friends at school were either Man[chester] United fans or Chelsea fans, and I didn’t want to follow the run-of-the-mill team,"

William explained: “I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments.”

He continued, “Aston Villa’s always had a great history. I have got friends of mine who support Aston Villa and one of the first FA Cup games I went to was Bolton v Aston Villa back in 2000... It was fantastic; I sat with all the fans with my red beanie on, and I was sat with all the Brummie fans and had a great time. It was the atmosphere, the camaraderie, and I really felt that there was something I could connect with.”

“If we’re not doing very well, I start moving round the house quite quickly, and I put the children in different positions hoping that’s going to change our luck,” the royal heir once said, per The Sun.

Eleen Bukhari
Eleen Bukhari is a London-based journalist and MSc graduate from Brunel University with over five years of experience. Specialising in the British Royal Family and global entertainment, she provides expert analysis of monarchy traditions, celebrity culture, and the evolving media narratives surrounding the world’s most high-profile figures.
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