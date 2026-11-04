King Charles birthday parade to see big change

King Charles birthday parade will see a major change this year.



His Majesty, who celebrates his birthday in November, will have less security from the Met Police light of change in priorities.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman told the outlet: “The public rightly want to see officers on the front line, arresting criminals and keeping our city safe. That’s our priority.”

“Against a backdrop of financial cuts and increased demand, we had to make difficult decisions about what to prioritize to protect Londoners and over recent months have engaged with the Ministry of Defence around proposed changes to how we support military ceremonial events,” the spokesperson added.

King Charles brought together a group of newly appointed Commonwealth leaders for a reception before the formal business of the summit continued.

The King welcomed the new Heads of Government at Weatherills Rekindled hotel in Cedar Grove, northeast of St John’s, where he met leaders who have taken office since the last Commonwealth summit in Samoa in 2024.

The reception brought together a new generation of Commonwealth leadership, with Charles posing for an official photograph alongside the group and sharing an animated exchange with the leaders.

The gathering carried an importance following the King’s address to leaders earlier in the day, in which he spoke about the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade.

Charles said the subject “fills my heart with horror and my soul with the most profound personal sorrow”, acknowledging the suffering caused by slavery and its lasting consequences.