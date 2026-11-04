Adam Driver talks about conscious parenting with two daughters

Adam Driver is opening up about how he wants to bring up his children.



The 42-year-old actor told E! News that he is conscious when it comes to bringing up his two daughters.

While promoting film Paper Tiger, the actor said: “I don’t want to get too caught in the, ‘You don’t realize what you have,’ ” Driver shared. “That’s kind of wasted energy. It is what it is.”

“They have more privilege than I had. That’s a good thing, but it could also be a trap where things are taken for granted,” he explained. “So, I try to make sure that he understands where everything comes from and that he has to work for it to get it, and I’m not giving him s--t.”

“Manners is a big thing in our house. It’s kind of a baseline thing that is very massive,” Driver said. “I think it’s very important. You have to have respect with every people, no matter where they are.”

“I’m remembering this time that I have to enjoy it more,” Driver said on Live with Kelly and Mark about his daughter’s birth. “This first time, it went too fast, and I was so anxious for him to kind of develop so he could communicate and tell me what was wrong. And now I’m more patient with her. I’m trying to enjoy it more.”