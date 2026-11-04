Physics milestone: Scientists capture quantum signals at the smallest subatomic scale in history

In a surprising update, scientists detect space signals at the smallest scale ever explored.

The milestone breakthrough involves physicists probing into a realm known as the "zeptoverse"—a scale roughly 100 billion times smaller than an atom (specifically, probing down to a hundred zeptometres, or a trillionth of a billionth of a meter).

Physics milestone: Scientists capture quantum signals at the smallest subatomic scale in history

Scientists analyzed exceptionally rare quantum behaviors to peer into distances far smaller than what particle accelerators can directly resolve.

After a search spanning over four decades, the team captured evidence of one of the rarest subatomic decays ever recorded—a "beauty quark" decaying into two muons ($Bd \rightarrow \mu\mu$), a phenomenon that occurs in only about one out of every ten billion beauty particles.

Scientists have picked up signals from the smallest scale of nature ever explored – 100 billion times smaller than an atom.

A world so small that some physicists have nicknamed it the "zeptoverse."

The research, led by scientists based in Cambridge, was obtained from an experiment at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC).

This vast machine at the European Laboratory for Particle Physics (Cern) on the Swiss-French border smashes atoms together to break them apart and discover what is inside them.

The result is important because it could help researchers develop a new, more complete theory of how the Universe works

Why it matters for physicists?

Because beauty quarks live for only about 1.5 trillionths of a second, tracking their precise decay routes allows scientists to detect the quantum-mechanical "shadows" or influences of unknown, ultra-tiny particles hiding in the zeptoverse.

This opens new doors to solving deep physics mysteries, including the nature of dark matter and how matter first dominated antimatter in the early universe.