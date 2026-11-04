Pierce Brosnan 'eagerly' wants Callum Turner to land James Bond role

Pierce Brosnan recently nominated Callum Turner as the next James Bond.

The 73-year-old Irish actor’s interview with Vanity Fair will be published on Tuesday, November 3, in which he admitted he is “eagerly” waiting for the announcement of the upcoming James Bond.

Sharing his preference, Brosnan stated that he wants Turner to play the next 007 like the majority of the franchise’s fans, as he is among the celebrities shortlisted for one of the most iconic roles.

He said, “All the men who are on the list now are actors I admire;” however, “Callum, Callum Turner is someone I’ve worked with, and he’s so strong.”

"They all have a voice and a physique, and a presence on film. They all have longevity as actors, all of these young men,” The World Is Not Enough star added.

Brosnan, who secured a chance to play the fans’ favourite character four times, went on to call it an “epic role.”

“Whoever plays the role, I wish him the very best of life and strength and courage. You know, it’s hard to tell who it would be, but I eagerly await to hear the news and the celebration of the next James Bond,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Callun Turner played the on-screen son of Pierce Brosnan in 2017’s The Only Living Boy in New York.