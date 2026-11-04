King Charles ‘very strong support system’ comes from THIS Royal

King Charles finds ultimate solace in one prominent member of the Royal family

His Majesty, who has had a tumultuous reign ranging from family issues to public scandals, can only be calmed down by beloved wife, Queen Camilla.

Expert Phil Dampier tells Daily Mail:

“None of these challenges have derailed the King's reign and he’s had to be very resilient, but he has a very strong support system in his wife, without her I think he would struggle,” Dampier said.

“Camilla is such a strong support behind the scenes which is her main role, she has kept him sane and is helping him to navigate each crisis,” he added.

“Some of these things have been brewing for years, but I don’t think he could have anticipated that they would have blown up so big,” Dampier shared. However, considering the stress he’s been under, the royal expert said that The King has taken to his role “like a duck to water.”

King Charles brought together a group of newly appointed Commonwealth leaders for a reception before the formal business of the summit continued.

The King welcomed the new Heads of Government at Weatherills Rekindled hotel in Cedar Grove, northeast of St John’s, where he met leaders who have taken office since the last Commonwealth summit in Samoa in 2024.

The reception brought together a new generation of Commonwealth leadership, with Charles posing for an official photograph alongside the group and sharing an animated exchange with the leaders.

The gathering carried an importance following the King’s address to leaders earlier in the day, in which he spoke about the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade.

Charles said the subject “fills my heart with horror and my soul with the most profound personal sorrow”, acknowledging the suffering caused by slavery and its lasting consequences.