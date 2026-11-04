King Charles dealing with‘Royal fatigue’ amid extreme security

King Charles is urged to prove himself as an effective monarch.



His Majesty, who is currently touring the Caribbean, pushed to put himself in favourable light mid extreme Royals scrutiny.

PR expert Mayah Riaz told the Mirror: “The difficulty is that Charles has inherited an institution that is under considerably more scrutiny than it was during his mother’s reign.”

The expert said: “The public are less inclined to accept the traditional ‘never complain, never explain’ approach, and expectations around transparency, accountability and public responsibility have also changed considerably.”

She added: “On top of that, I’d say that there is a growing sense of royal fatigue. People are dealing with their own financial pressures and everyday challenges, so when they see the monarchy dominating headlines for the wrong reasons, it creates a disconnect between the institution and the public, who they are supposed to represent.”

King Charles brought together a group of newly appointed Commonwealth leaders for a reception before the formal business of the summit continued.

The King welcomed the new Heads of Government at Weatherills Rekindled hotel in Cedar Grove, northeast of St John’s, where he met leaders who have taken office since the last Commonwealth summit in Samoa in 2024.

The reception brought together a new generation of Commonwealth leadership, with Charles posing for an official photograph alongside the group and sharing an animated exchange with the leaders.

The gathering carried an importance following the King’s address to leaders earlier in the day, in which he spoke about the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade.

Charles said the subject “fills my heart with horror and my soul with the most profound personal sorrow”, acknowledging the suffering caused by slavery and its lasting consequences.