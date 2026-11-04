Adria Arjona calls her latest opportunity 'my favorite role so far'

Adria Arjona cannot hide her excitement after becoming a Global Ambassador of a famous skincare and makeup brand.

L’Oreal Paris has made the 34-year-old American actress their Global Ambassador, and she is also being selected to promote the launch of their Volume Liberté Mascara.

According to the press release, “A new approach to high-impact lashes that delivers up to +800% more volume in a single application,” Volume Liberté Mascara “invites women to take up space, to be bold, and fully themselves.”

The Onslaught star chatted with PEOPLE magazine, where she opened up about her new job, claiming that she is over the moon to be part of the “many iconic faces” that have represented the brand over the years.

She said, “There’s something really beautiful about the loyalty that they have. I see Eva Longoria, and she’s been with L’Oréal [Paris] for so long. It doesn’t feel transactional. It’s really beautiful to be a part of a company that really turns into a family and they support your endeavors.”

Articulating her thoughts on ambassadorship, she added, “It’s one of my favorite roles so far,” as she is the biggest supporter of the brand’s signature slogan, “You’re Worth It.”

“We all need to believe that and embody that in every area of our world. There’s times where I get scared to jump on a role, and I’m like, ‘Wait, I’m worth it. I belong here.’ ... It’s empowering, and I do believe that it’s a way of life. Every obstacle that you might have, if you just believe that you are worth it, you can overcome [it],” Adria Arjona stated.