How a fake job interview helped hackers execute a $6.3 billion binance attack

On Tuesday, Binance said that hackers used a fake job interview to compromise a computer and an internal artificial intelligence tool to gain control over the firm’s digital wallets, prior to exfiltrating $6.3 billion in cryptocurrency in what is one of the biggest-ever financial heists.

According to the initial incident report, the world’s largest crypto exchange detailed a hacking endeavour that began with an advertisement for a tampered version of a genuine tool that triggered a cascading breach, culminating in the October 29 crypto theft.

Binance said that the breach originated in June when a wallet developer inadvertently installed a compromised AI tool. The crypto exchange detected the incident, replaced the device and updated the credentials; however the roles of the affected employees and other members of the wallet team were compromised.

The attacker leveraged the breached workstation alongside a proprietary AI tool to compromise the systems of two developers on the wallet team on October 20.

Using the first developer’s stolen credentials, the attacker hijacked the second developer’s system and triggered the malicious script.

Furthermore, Binance explained that as a result of the hack, it expanded funding for AI-driven detection while launching a security research fund and specialized partnerships with top AI firms.