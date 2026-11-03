Jane Pauley shares her treasured memory with late Barbara Walters

Jane Pauley is recalling the moment when the legendary Barbara Walters complimented her.

The American television host and author, who celebrated her 31st birthday on October 31, 2026, gave an interview to PEOPLE magazine, where she reflected on completing ten years on CBS Sunday Morning.

While shedding light on her time on the famous show, Pauley reminisced about the moment she took over for Walters at the Today show in 1976.

Voicing her feelings, she told the outlet, “Her picture was right outside my office, which was more intimidating than I can tell you. Because it had been her office. Unlike all those other women who competed with Barbara — and generally unsuccessfully — they didn’t have to go back to work after their shows were over and pick up Barbara Walters’ phone!”

The Dateline star went on to share that she and Walters were on really good terms and the late actress made sure to sing praises of Pauley.

After stepping down from the show, Walters asked Pauley to invite her on the show, as she wanted to talk about her difficult relationship with her adopted daughter, Jacqueline Dena Guber, who was born on June 14, 1968, and named after the Good Morning America’s star’s older sister, Jacqueline.

“She brought the interview to me, which was such a compliment,” Jane Pauley claimed.

It is pertinent to mention that Barbara Walters passed away from dementia-related complications at the age of 93 on December 30, 2022.