Greenland parliament set to ratify high-stakes US arctic security deal

Greenland’s parliament is positioned to formally ratify a sweeping trilateral security agreement negotiated with the United States and Denmark.

The pact marks a major turning point for Arctic geopolitics, locking in long-term strategic cooperation following months of intense diplomatic alignment.

The updated treaty paves the way for an expanded U.S. military presence on the island, including provisions supporting new defense areas at locations like Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig, alongside modernization at the Pituffik Space Base.

While a strong majority of Greenlandic lawmakers back the framework, political parties have pressed for rigorous implementation oversight, annual progress updates, and local economic protections.

The United States, Denmark and Greenland in September signed the agreement, aimed at ending tensions after Trump's repeated threats to take control of the strategically located and mineral-rich island, a self-governing Danish territory.

The agreement permanently reinforces Washington and NATO's security role in safeguarding Arctic shipping lanes and counterbalancing rival powers, establishing a binding framework that solidifies the region's defense architecture.

The deal expands the US military's role in Greenland, paving the way for two new military bases and Trump’s "Golden Dome" missile defence system, while reaffirming Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders' right to self-determination.

Greenlandic Foreign Minister Mute Egede said the ratification was another important step for the island.

"The road to this point has been a difficult one for us as a people. But we have stood firm on our fundamental principles, chosen dialogue and taken responsibility for our country's interests," he wrote in a post on Facebook.

"This is about all of us. The Greenland we love. About our security. And about our right to shape our own future," he added.