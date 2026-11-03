‘Vote red’: Conservatives rally with urgent calls on Election Day 2026

Conservative supporters are urging voters to support Republican candidates in the 2026 midterm elections.

On Election Day, calls to “vote red” are circulating as conservatives urge their supporters to turn out and cast their votes. On Tuesday, Americans voted on Tuesday in the 2026 midterms deciding all 435 House seats, 35 Senate seats, and 36 governorships in the wake of the heavy early turnout. Republicans hold narrow majorities in Congress, and conservatives shared patriotic images, red-clad images like “ Vote Red to Save America’ for kids and grandkids.

The White House exhorted unity with “America belongs to those who love it” while reminders in states like Pennsylvania pushed people to polls open until 8 p.m.

White House post reads: “America does not belong to those who hate it. America belongs to those who love it.”

On social platform X, users have been responding with one writing, “ This nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

Second remarked, “ A nation is held together not by those who scorn it but by those who labor and sacrifice for it. Love your country enough to vote for her today, and America will remain in faithful hands.”

Third added, “America belongs to its people. All of them. Not just the ones who agree with whoever occupies the White House.”