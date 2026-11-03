Andrew's warning to King Charles, Prince William: 'You must protect me – or else'
Andrew seems set on clearing his name
A royal expert has claimed that former Duke of York Andrew is trying to do everything in his power to clear his name.
The expert told the Radar Online that the new lawsuit is Andrew's way of "fighting back."
"This could also be Andrew's revenge, a warning shot, because the king and Prince William just want him to shut up and go away. Challenging the arrest is a good way for him to say, 'I'm not going anywhere' and 'you must protect me – or else.'"
The royal expert continued Andrew seems set on clearing his name, and his elder brother King Charles may be forced to help him.
"Andrew has a lot of dirt on the king because he's obviously seen enough over the years to have a secret file on his brother and the rest of the family," the expert said.
Meanwhile, another royal expert Hilary Fordwich while talking about Andrew’s suit, said: "It's a weird shot across the bow because he's only shooting himself in the foot.
"He's making the situation worse for himself because he is embarrassing the royal family, he's humiliating his brother, he's not grateful for all that is being done for him – he's showing a lack of appreciation for the fact that he's not behind bars. He's basically digging his own ditch."
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