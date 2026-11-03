PM Andy Burnham rejects claim slavery apology stance caused issues for King Charles

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has dispelled the notion that his willingness to discuss a slavery apology has created difficulties for King Charles.

Upon his arrival in Antigua ahead of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, the prime minister was asked by ITV News whether he had "made things more difficult".

The prime minister said , “No. We are reaching out and listening. The whole aim here has been to come and listen and bring a new approach to the Commonwealth, and to bring people together."

The king and the prime minister met in Antigua where the monarch will deliver the opening keynote address at the summit.

The summit is widely anticipated to be dominated by debates around a formal apology for slavery and the question of reparations.

Charles, symbolic head of the grouping, has during a week-long visit to the Caribbean sought to acknowledge "the great suffering and injustices of the past" without going so far as to issue a formal apology for slavery, ⁠sticking with the British government's long-term approach.

But Burnham said at the weekend he was open to calls for a formal apology for Britain's historical role in slavery, although not the payment of reparations.

His spokesman said on Monday that talks would begin in Antigua on what shape any apology could take.

"We think it's right that a formal apology is discussed properly with the countries and communities most affected, rather than simply deciding unilaterally what form it should take," the spokesman said.