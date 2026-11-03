'Queen was thrilled': Palace treated Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton differently in vetting process

Meghan Markle met Harry in 2016 and married him less than two years later.

A royal expert has shared that the royal family treated Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton differently before their marriage to Prince Harry and Prince William respectively.

Citing the sources, royal expert has said that Meghan was never subjected to the same lengthy scrutiny as Kate before marrying into the Royal Family.

The insiders have also revealed the surprisingly reason for different treatment.

The expert revealed nobody wanted to upset Prince Harry.

In his latest piece for Naughty But Nice substack, royal expert Rob Shuter has said Queen Elizabeth was delighted Harry had finally found someone he wanted to marry after years of watching him enjoy a rather wild bachelor lifestyle.

The royal family was relieved, and nobody wanted to rock the boat.

The source tells the expert, “The Queen was thrilled Harry had found someone he loved. She saw it as a fresh start, and nobody wanted to jeopardize that happiness.”

However, by contrast, the Princess of Wales had nearly a decade of dating Prince William before their 2011 wedding.

The members of the royal family had years to get to know Kate, her Middleton family and her suitability for royal life.

But Meghan’s introduction was considerably faster. The Duchess met Harry in 2016 and married him less than two years later.

There was major reason for difference in the vetting process between Kate and Meghan, the sources revealed. “There was a real fear that asking too many questions or applying too much pressure would upset Harry. People were walking on eggshells.”