Lisa Riley makes heartbreaking confession after fake AI pregnancy claims

Lisa Riley has broken her silence and addressed the adverse effects of an AI-generated image that claimed her pregnancy.

The 50-year-old English actress and TV show host, who has been vocal about her years-long struggle with fertility and IVF, opened up about going through immense pain after she saw her fake images that claimed she was pregnant.

While conversing with Daily Mail, Riley revealed she came across those disturbing images when she received congratulatory messages on her WhatsApp.

Sharing her unfiltered feelings, she said, “I can hand on my heart say that week when it came out, I did not want to play Mandy Dingle. I did not want to put the wig on and the lashes and the lipstick, and be funny, because of the pain that I was going through. It was all over my body.”

Riley went on to claim, “I'm the reason we can't have children, and the way that we had four failed attempts... The agony I felt.”

“And we got over that; we got over that, yet this picture was,' Lisa sighed before continuing: 'I wouldn't want to feel how I felt that week. I wouldn't wish that feeling on my worst enemy. I truly, really wouldn't,” the Secret Society actress explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Lisa Riley has been in a romantic relationship with her partner, Al Benkovic, since 2014.