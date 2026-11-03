King Charles, Prince William plans worry Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince William are keen for George to keep up his royal studies and prepare himself for a much bigger role.

King Charles and Prince William have made a big decision regarding Prince George’s future role, and Kate Middleton is reportedly worried.

William, with the approval of King Charles, has intensified his efforts to prepare George for the future role.

The unique education has been passed down effectively from father to father: “It's similar to the way Charles has been preparing William, and George is apparently fascinated by it all.”

The insiders have told the Closer, Kate and William are keen for George to keep up his royal studies and prepare himself for a much bigger role.

Prince George is the second in line to the throne after William.

The Prince of Wales has been priming him for many years, in age-appropriate ways. And now that Charles is about to turn 78 and his health has been compromised, there is a growing feeling that George’s royal training needs escalating.

“Kate is on board, but she’s also making sure they don't get carried away. William and Charles can get caught up in talking about the future and all the heavy responsibility, and that does worry Kate.”

The sources have said but Kate is adept at balancing duty and studies with much-needed downtime for George.

“Of course, it's a lot to juggle with his schoolwork, so Kate is making sure there's still plenty of time for fun.”

Kate is ‘abundantly aware’ of not piling too much pressure on his young shoulders, nor alienating him from Charlotte and Louis.