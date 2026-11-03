Kate Middleton, Prince William 'determined' not to repeat mistakes of past
Prince George has officially returned home from Eton College and reunited with Kate Middleton and Prince William
The royal insiders have revealed that Kate Middleton and Prince William are ‘determined not to repeat the mistakes of the past’ as they are preparing their elder son Prince George for a bigger role.
Prince George, who has entered Eton College recently, officially returned home and has reunited with his parents, as well as siblings Charlotte and Louis.
The insiders have told Closer, obviously, Prince George is the focus, which can’t be helped, but Charlotte and Louis aren't being left out.
“They're both being educated about the monarchy and what their own roles will eventually involve.”
Following Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare, which alludes to the phrase ‘heir and a spare’ to describe him and William, and the hot water former Duke of York Andrew has found himself in, arguably in part because he was a less relevant brother next to Charles, who became king?
Amid these issues, the sources said it is imperative for the Prince and Princess of Wales that the children’s wellbeing and self-esteem are considered in all decisions.
The close insiders said, “William and Kate want all three children to feel like they're part of a team, rather than having George treated as the important one while the others are pushed into the background.
“They know how damaging that sort of dynamic can be within a family, and they're determined not to repeat the mistakes of the past.”
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