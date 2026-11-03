Laura Dern pays touching homage to her late mother Diane Ladd on her first death anniversary

Laura Dern is remembering her late mother Diane Ladd on her first death anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, November 3, the 59-year-old American actress posted a black-and-white picture of her legendary mother from the days when she was in her prime.

The picture also has a written “November 29, 1935 - November 3, 2025” in the bottom left-hand corner.

Dern also penned a heartfelt caption under the picture that read, “Light of my life.”

For those unaware, Ladd passed away due to an “acute on chronic hypoxic respiratory failure,” with chronic interstitial lung disease (including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis) and esophageal dysmotility as contributing conditions.

The Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore star was 89 years old when she embraced death on November 3, 2025.

It is pertinent to mention that she remained an integral part of the entertainment world for more than seven decades. She showed her acting prowess in more than 200 movies and television shows.

Notably, Diane Ladd was honoured with three Academy Award nominations in her outstanding career.