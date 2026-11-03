Laura Dern pays touching homage to her late mother Diane Ladd on her first death anniversary
Laura Dern's mother Diane Ladd passed away at the age of 89 on November 3, 2025
Laura Dern is remembering her late mother Diane Ladd on her first death anniversary.
Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, November 3, the 59-year-old American actress posted a black-and-white picture of her legendary mother from the days when she was in her prime.
The picture also has a written “November 29, 1935 - November 3, 2025” in the bottom left-hand corner.
Dern also penned a heartfelt caption under the picture that read, “Light of my life.”
For those unaware, Ladd passed away due to an “acute on chronic hypoxic respiratory failure,” with chronic interstitial lung disease (including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis) and esophageal dysmotility as contributing conditions.
The Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore star was 89 years old when she embraced death on November 3, 2025.
It is pertinent to mention that she remained an integral part of the entertainment world for more than seven decades. She showed her acting prowess in more than 200 movies and television shows.
Notably, Diane Ladd was honoured with three Academy Award nominations in her outstanding career.
-
Hilary Duff makes bombshell confession about her role in 'Lizzie McGuire'
-
Keira Knightley teases what makes ‘Black Doves’ so different
-
Lisa Riley makes heartbreaking confession after fake AI pregnancy claims
-
Milo Ventimiglia reflects on his time with ex Alexis Bledel on 'Gilmore Girls'
-
'Young Sheldon' star Mckenna Grace shares what makes her acting career worth the struggle
-
Shania Twain opens up about performing in bars while still in school: 'I was uncomfortable'
-
Paris Jackson and Michael Jackson’s estate clash over a trust for his kids
-
Leigh-Anne Pinnock finally explains why she kept her pregnancy 'under wraps'