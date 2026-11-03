'Feels terrible': Royal family sends very clear message to Meghan Markle after Thomas scandal

“The Palace has made it pretty clear that this is something the Sussexes need to handle themselves.”

Royal family has apparently sent a very clear message to Meghan Markle despite claims everyone in the family ‘feels terrible’ for the Duchess.

According to a report by the Closer, although, Palace has adopted a strategy of silence, however, this latest furore to engulf Harry and Meghan is still a huge debate behind Palace walls.

The close insiders continued fears grow that it could indeed be the final tipping point in their fragile relationship with the monarchy.

“It’s very telling that the Palace refused to comment and made sure it was known that they view this as a Sussex matter only. Of course, that has people predicting that the Royal Family will distance themselves even more from Meghan and Harry.”

The insiders added, “They just won’t want any sort of association with Thomas Markle and this whole ugly mess - their reputation can’t afford it.”

Moreover, the close confidant said, “There's no question that everyone in the family feels terrible for Meghan, but feeling sympathy for her and getting involved are two very different things.”

“The Palace has made it pretty clear that this is something the Sussexes need to handle themselves.”

Earlier, the royal expert Kinsey Schofield said the Thomas scandal may give King Charles III the ammunition to “take a firmer stance in distancing the monarchy from Harry and Meghan.”

Meghan and Harry are private citizens, the source said. “Perhaps it’s time the Palace made that separation unmistakably clear.”