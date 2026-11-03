'Young Sheldon' star Mckenna Grace shares what makes her acting career worth the struggle

Mckenna Grace shares what makes her acting career worth the struggle

Mckenna Grace is hoping that she never loses her passion for acting as she gets older.

The 20-year-old actress, who began her career as a child star in Disney XD's Crash and Bernstein, expressed her wish to remain just as excited about her work when she reaches her 30s.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Grace said of her future in Hollywood, "I hope to still be as excited as waking up for work every day."

She continued, "Even though it’s tiring and I get bruised and half the time people may hate me for things I can’t control."

The Young Sheldon star noted, "I'm thankful to still be feeling that way 15 years in, so I hope that 25 years in, I feel the exact same way."

It is pertinent to mention that Grace is all set to star as sisters Maysilee and Merrilee Donner in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Elsewhere during the conversation, Grace dished on the side effects of social media on the entertainment industry, noting that audiences can quickly get tired of seeing the same celebrities.

She remarked, "It’s scary because unlike in the ’90s or early 2000s — where your favourite actors did the same thing in a bunch of movies —now with social media, people get really sick of seeing people really fast.

"It’s like, 'This is the hot new commodity, the new face we’ve been wanting.' Three weeks later, everybody is hating on them."