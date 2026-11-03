‘I sent the letter to Meghan Markle’: Thomas Markle’s family comes out

Days after news of Thomas Markle’s child porn collection dropped, many family members came forward, including those who pulled the trigger.

From Thomas Markle Jr. to Samantha Markle, and even his ex-wife Roslyn Loveless, interviews, names, insights came forward. However, the most recent is the accused’s granddaughter, Noel Rasmussen.

Ms Rasmussen, is a New Mexico resident and just admitted that even though her grandmother Rosyln Loveless wrote the letter, she entrusted it to her.

A conversation about the entire thing has also just taken place, and according to the Daily Mail, she had no idea.

She started off by saying, “I'm shocked, just absolutely shocked. It's surreal. It's disturbing. Roslyn never mentioned anything relating to paedophilia to me about Sr. She just had the typical ex-wife gripes about him.”

As for whether she was kept away from the 82-year-old she said, “she didn't like some of his behavior. He was wrong. He stayed out too late; he came home too late. Sometimes he came home smelling like perfume. It was just typical ex-wife stuff. She never explicitly told me to stay away from him or said he's a pedophile to me.”

She also didn’t shy away from attempting to wrap her head around her aunt’s [Meghan Markle’s] decisions either. Since she is also a mother to young kids she said, “you know, I believe that she's completely warranted in that. I would really rather be safe than sorry if I was in her position.” She also said, “I wouldn't want to give him the potential or the chance or the opportunity to create another victim. This is just something that's too serious to be taken lightly in her case.”

She also described her own relationship with Mr Markle and said, “he came to visit several times, I want to say four or five times, maybe. I never got the sense that, you know, this is a creepy man. I never felt weirded out by him. I was never creeped out by him. He never acted inappropriately. He never acted strange with me.”

In light of this, she also wore her heart on her sleeve and said, “you know, you can have really complicated feelings about somebody being your grandfather while also recognizing that all these allegations of this nature are incredibly serious.”

Her concluding remarks focused on her mother, Samantha Markle, and the fact that she has been his only vocal supporter since allegations took a chokehold and to that end, the young adult said, “I really do not blame her for trying to defend her father because at the end of the day, that's still her dad. I mean, why would you want to believe something like this, something that's serious about your own parent? That's just the ultimate, worst-case scenario, bad news. This is almost as bad as it can get.”