'Sorry about the Prime Minister': Idris Elba offers words of sympathy to King Charles

“What are you doing here?” King Charles replied.

King Charles was left surprised to see Idris Elba during a visit to a historic naval base on Caribbean tour.

Royal expert Emily Ferguson took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared a video of King Charles meeting the Hollywood star.

She tweeted, “The King bumped into Sir Idris Elba on a Visit to a historic naval base, with the famous British actor telling him “sorry about the Prime Minister.”

The actor asked: “How are you doing though, are you having a good time? Sorry about the prime minister.”

“The actor was likely referring to Andy Burnham’s comments saying he was “open” to apologising for Britain’s role in the slave trade.”

Meanwhile, according to a report by the People, Elba and King Charles greeted each other after crossing paths in a chance meeting at Antigua’s historic Nelson’s Dock on Monday, November 2.

The monarch and the actor shook hands as the latter asked, “How are you?”

“What are you doing here?” King Charles replied.

“I get around,” Elba joked as he patted the King on the arm.

Idris first gained fame in the acclaimed US series The Wire.

He started acting after a grant from Charles Prince’s Trust helped him join the National Youth Music Theatre.

Earlier this year, Idris, best known for playing DCI John Luther in the BBC crime series, was knighted for services to young people.