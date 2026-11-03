Leigh-Anne Pinnock finally explains why she kept her pregnancy 'under wraps'
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is currently expecting her third child
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has finally revealed why she kept her pregnancy a secret.
For those unaware, the 35-year-old singer and actress announced her third pregnancy in July, but initially kept the news to herself because it is a highly "personal" thing.
"It's something that's so personal. It's your thing, and I didn’t want other people to speculate on that. I wanted that moment to come from me," Leigh-Anne told Glamour magazine.
"I did feel a bit of pressure, which is annoying because you shouldn't feel like that," she continued.
It is worth mentioning here that the Don't Say Love singer already shares two-year-old twin girls with soccer star Andre Gray.
"I have an amazing, gorgeous family. That's like my safe space," she said. "Obviously, now expecting another baby it’s like, what's that dynamic going to be like with three?"
Elsewhere in the interview, Leigh-Anne revealed that she's excited for the next year as she writes new songs.
"I am writing again, and yeah, I'm excited to see where this next year is going to go … I'm so open to going into different places with my career. Like I'll always do music. It’s my number one love, but there'll always be other things," she said.
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