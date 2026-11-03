Johnny Depp breaks silence on his future with 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

Johnny Depp has finally addressed the possibility of returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise for a sixth movie, but only if certain conditions are met.

The 63-year-old actor famously played Captain Jack Sparrow in the popular film franchise.

However, Disney reportedly dropped him from the series during his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. During the defamation trial. Depp had vowed that he would never to return to the role .

Now, speaking to Entertainment Tonight during a press tour for Ebenezer, Depp explained what would make him consider returning.

"If things are exactly where they need to be with regard to how they are going to top off the Pirates thing," the actor said, adding, "The only involvement I really want to have, truly, is just to send them off on a better note."

He further spilled that he would happily work on another project with producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who has been involved in the franchise.

"I’ll go to work with Bruckheimer tomorrow for anything. Doesn’t matter… if it’s Jerry, I trust him. We have deep friendship," the actor noted.

In August, Bruckheimer confirmed that discussions with Depp were taking place for a sixth movie.

Bruckheimer told Deadline at D23, he said, "We're talking with Johnny [Depp], we’re working on a screenplay, and hopefully we can get this done."

Reports also suggested that the next film may focus on a new character rather than Captain Jack Sparrow.