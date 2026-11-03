King Charles’ gets handed the hardest battle of his life: ‘It was going so well before’

The question, ‘it could have been worse’ may have been spoken often times, but in the eyes of royal commentator Phil Dampier, King Charles might never have even expected it to balloon to the point that it has.

He spoke to The Daily Mail when pointing that out and admitted that while a 70-year reign like Queen Elizabeth was always going to be a tall ask, “he took to it like a duck to water” and “stamped his authority in the first week.”

To an extent, “it was all going well,” Mr Dampier also noted. But then acknowledged that ‘all these problems and challenges’ quickly followed.

In an effort to bring light to them all, one by one he said, “the main one is him getting cancer and Kate getting cancer as well, so that was a double blow for them. Then there's been all the family problems with Harry and Meghan's laundry airing and the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal.”

However, even though “some of these things have been brewing for years,” he admitted, “I don't think he could have anticipated that they would have blown up so big.”

His concluding remarks however were filled with praise, and he also took a moment to hail him, as well as Queen Camilla for the way she’s managed to support him.

As for Mr Dampier’s exact words for the Queen, they are as follows, “none of these challenges have derailed the King's reign and he’s had to be very resilient, but he has a very strong support system in his wife, without her I think he would struggle. Camilla is such a strong support behind the scenes which is her main role, she has kept him sane and is helping him to navigate each crisis.”