Philippine National Police speak out against Thomas Markle after dementia news

The director of the Philippine National Police has just come forward with a rare update about Thomas Markle’s child porn possession case and news about his dementia.

For those unversed there are concerns about whether he can be tried over the possession of child pornographic paraphernalia, given he was just admitted to a memory care unit.

The person in question who stepped forward is the Acting Director of the Philippine National Police named, Pmgen Wilson Casueta.

According to Page Six he started by providing an update into everything and his exact words were, “the investigation is going in the right direction. If there is sufficient evidence, [then] we will file a case.”

He even offered a glimpse into the ethnicities of some of his alleged victims, and clarified that while no kids of Filipino descent were present, there were children of Asian and Caucasian descent present.

As for investigations on other shores he did clarify that something is being done in the US separately, however “only the FBI and the US authorities have reached with our Women’s and Children’s Protection Center.”

This update comes right on the heels of a new storage unit that has been discovered in Rosarito, Mexico and coincides with his time living there, from 2016 to 2025.

The original hoard of ‘hundreds if not thousands’ of child porn material was found by Thomas Markle’s own son.

How Did Markle Jr. Find his Collection?

“Markle Snr had been forced to leave the house in May and return to the US after suffering a stroke and a blood clot which led to the amputation of his left leg. But he is alleged to have abandoned the enormous stash of vile content packed into storage boxes. Thomas Jnr, 60, told police he unearthed the horrific pictures and videos mixed up with innocent family mementos. He also contacted FBI investigators in the US who are also set to launch their own probe.”

Has Thomas Markle Jr. Spoken Out?

He has, and according to the outlet, claims, “When I found this material I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad. I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years — but that stops now. I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him.”

Why Was Thomas Markle Jr. Going Through His Father’s Storage Boxes?

This question has also been raging, and the outlet claims, he “triggered the investigation” after “searching for a phone for his Filipino girlfriend’s father in boxes of Thomas Snr’s belongings.”

In one of the mobiles, a 15-minute video of naked little girls came up, and in many others, the victims were no older than 11, and some of the images involved sex acts actually going on.