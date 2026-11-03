Non-programmer uses Claude to give GTA 2 an RTX makeover

GTA 6 is 16 days away. Until then, you can play a 1999 GTA game with path-traced lighting, HD cars and real breaking glass. GTA 2 RTX Upgraded 1.1 is a free fan mod, and its creator says they built it with Claude.

Reddit user kirmm3la, who says they aren't a programmer, shared the project on the ClaudeGameDev subreddit. The list of additions:

HD car textures with PBR materials

Real glass

Doors and dents

Lighting improvements

Blood puddles

Mission voiceovers

According to kirmm3la, the underlying game is still a very solid experience.

How the GTA 2 RTX Remix mod works

The mod is based on gebdag’s GTA2 RTX Remix mod, which was introduced in September 2026. GTA 2 works with DirectDraw and early versions of Direct3D that RTX Remix cannot read. For this reason, gebdag made the Direct3D 9 wrapper that translates the render calls.

Fire, explosions, and gunfire create dynamic lighting, and time-of-day simulation is possible with Remix Plus, which is the community release of the Remix runtime. Missions, gang relations, and the top-down camera are left the way they are.

You will need to have your own copy of GTA 2, Nvidia RTX graphics card and RTX Remix. Everything you need is available in the GitHub repository by kirmm3la at release v1.1.

The base mod targets GTA 2 version 9.6, a freeware release, and advises backing up two original DLL files before installing. Follow the upgrade's own instructions, since its steps may differ.