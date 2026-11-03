Kanye West's Yeezy makes runway comeback after four-year break

Kanye West will bring his Yeezy brand back to the runway on November 4.

The show will celebrate the opening of the brand’s first brick-and-mortar store, in Los Angeles. Invitations sent to press on Monday evening say it will take place at the new Yeezy Flagship Droam 1 at 4317 Beverly Boulevard.

The show is called Yeezy Season 01, which suggests a fresh start. The brand’s first collection debuted in 2015. This will be the first full runway collection Ye has shown in four years.

His last major show was Yeezy Season 9, in Paris in October 2022, for which he was crticised as models wore shirts reading “White Lives Matter.” That same month, antisemitic remarks by West led Adidas to end its multi-billion-dollar partnership with him. Balenciaga, Gap and the talent agency CAA also cut ties.

Since then, West, who also goes by Ye, has tried to make amends. In January 2026, he ran a full-page open letter in The Wall Street Journal. In it, he disavowed antisemitism and apologised to the Black and Jewish communities. He tied his behaviour to a bipolar diagnosis and a brain injury from a 2002 car accident that had gone undiagnosed.

He has kept performing live. He has also released three albums that charted on the Billboard 200 in the past four years. His latest, Bully, came out in March and debuted at No. 2.

In August, JD Sports began selling independent Yeezy footwear in stores and online. That was West's return to physical retail, ahead of his own store.