Prince Harry comes under fire for wanting it all: ‘Desperate to rebuild but he's a father too’

Time and time again Prince Harry spoke about the urgency he feels, to reconnect with his father and set differences aside, but rumour has it, its not as easy as it seems.

A well-placed source attempted to explain it at length and explained how “Harry’s biggest concern at the moment is that the damage to his relationship with the royal family could eventually have consequences that go far beyond the emotional fallout.”

According to RadarOnline this is where he finds himself stuck, because while on hand he “desperately wants to rebuild his relationship with his father on an emotional level,” there is also the ‘practical’ reality which is that he “has a wife and two young children” whose futures “he feels responsible for protecting.”

But that’s not the only thing weighing on his mind though, and those findings have been brought to light by the same source.

According to them, another one of the “most difficult aspects of the situation” is Harry’s relationship with William. Reason being he currently stands at the most prominent position within the royal family, and it “gives him greater access to their father”. That too at a time when important decisions about the future and their inheritances may be taking place.

Its also been said, “from Harry’s perspective, there is a fear that he could find himself excluded from conversations that affect the entire family.”

Before actually signing off its also bene noted, “that doesn’t mean William has actually attempted to influence any inheritance arrangements, but the lack of communication between the brothers leaves considerable room for anxiety and suspicion on Harry’s side.”