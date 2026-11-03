Will King Charles take Prince Harry off his Will?

Will King Charles take Prince Harry off his inheritance papers?

Prince Harry’s chicken may very well come home to roost, any day now and sources say he is fearing for the worst as his father starts thinking of the future.

News about the inheritance fears come directly from a well-placed source that just spoke to a well-placed source that is well versed in the inner dynamics between King Charles and Prince William.

Where Prince Harry fits into this though, has been explained as follows, “he has built an entirely different life outside the monarchy, and maintaining that independence comes with enormous financial commitments.”

But according to RadarOnline, “the prospect of being overlooked when decisions are made about his father’s estate is understandably something that would weigh heavily on anyone in his position”.

To make matters worse “Harry now basically fears he will be left out of a lot of his inheritance when Charles dies if they are still estranged when the king passes away,” they explained as well before signing off.

What’s pertinent to mention is that these fears are being added to, with each day that passes that King Charles’ battle with cancer continues.

While not much is known about the disease he is dealing with. The last update came in December 2025, and royal fans heard, “Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to 'doctors' orders', my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year.”

“I know from my own experience that a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming. Yet I also know that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams,”