Thomas Markle sr. child porn scandal hits a wall: Report

Meghan Markle’s father is currently embroiled in one of the worst types of legal woes imaginable, yet there is a chance he might walk free, and the reason has been taking the internet by storm.

For those unversed, just one to two days ago he was admitted to a memory care facility for dementia patients and if this is the case there is a chance that he may never see the inside of a jail cell.

Insights, and all related information comes directly from a former FBI agent that just sat down to discuss all that is going down.

According to their findings, “a dementia diagnosis doesn’t automatically prevent an arrest if investigators have probable cause.”

However, Page Six also saw him add, “it could become relevant in court, but those are separate questions: whether someone can understand the charges and help with their defense, and whether they were legally responsible at the time of the alleged conduct.”

Moreover, the insider also said, “a diagnosis alone answers neither. The evidence and the court process should decide the case, not the court of public opinion. There could be a problem with the idea that he would lack capacity or the capability of making his own decisions, and how that plays into being able to prosecute someone.”

Near the end they also said, “in some ways, it’s sort of like an insanity plea, except in this case, you have an actual neurological disorder that does not allow you to make competent decisions. Typically, in dementia, there can be a lack of inhibition, especially in frontal lobe degeneration.”

As for what might work against his favour and might make someone overlook the diagnosis, the former FBI agent added, “in the case of child pornography, certainly if you could demonstrate that someone who was accused was able to carry out the steps that it takes to obtain child pornography or to distribute it, then that goes against their dementia defense because they were able to carry out those other tasks. I think something that specific is not something that you could typically blame dementia on, but of course, it’s a case-by-case basis.”